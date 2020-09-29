APCC seeks repeal of farm bills

ITANAGAR, Sep 28: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has written to the president of India to repeal the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance Farm Services Bill, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

President Ram Nath Kovind has already given his assent to the bills.

APCC president Nabam Tuki termed the bills “three black laws,” and said the Modi government “has unleashed a diabolical conspiracy against India’s farmers and farming sector.”

“This is a well-designed conspiracy to destroy the ‘anndata’ farmer and the agriculture at the altar of a handful of crony capitalists,” he said.

“Sixty-two crore farmers and farm labourers are agitating across India. Over 250 farmers’ organizations are sitting in dharna, on hunger strikes and are demonstrating across the length and breadth of India. Drunk with power and determined to serve the crony capitalists friends, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to be blind to the agony of the farmers and suppresses every voice of protest.

“The Modi government is dictatorially subverting the voice of farmers’ representatives inside the parliament, and has unleashed a draconian ‘lathi-danda regime’ on the protesting farming community,” Tuki said.