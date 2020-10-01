4 drug peddlers apprehended within a week

CHANGLANG, Sep 30: The anti-drug squad (ADS) of the Changlang unit police arrested four drug traffickers within a week’s time.

Based on a tip-off about the presence of drug traffickers at Laktong area under Changlang police station, the ADS conducted a raid at the suspect’s house on 28 September and recovered a 1.494 kg (approx) cloth suspected to be smeared with opium.

“The item was reportedly hidden under the floor and dug out from the soil,” the police informed.

Based on the recovery of opium, the house owner, identified as one Kamjam Hangphuk (40) was arrested.

Accordingly, a case was registered at the Changlang police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“During police investigation, the arrested accused revealed the name of his accomplice who had delivered him the opium. Based on his disclosure, the ADS arrested another alleged opium peddler, identified as Hungwang Hangsik (40), a resident of Lazu in Tirap district on 29 September for his alleged involvement in opium peddling,” the police informed.

The ADS was led by Inspector CA Namchoom, OC PS Changlang, SI L Gendhen and team, under the supervision of Changlang Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo.

Earlier on 24 September, the Changlang unit police apprehended two drug peddlers, identified as Alex Dorjee (19) and Nenthok Handik (27) from Namdang area and recovered 13 grams of suspected brown sugar from their possession.

A case was registered at Namtok police station under the NDPS Act.