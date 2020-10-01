LPG connections distributed among AWWs

AALO, Sep 30: New LPG connections were handed over to 23 Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) by West Siang district’s Women and Child Development (WCD) Deputy Director Chadan Tangjang under the Poshan Abhiyan Scheme of the WCD department during the valedictory programme of a month-long Poshan Maah campaign held here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy director Chadan Tangjang appreciated the frontline workers and field officials for their efforts to reach out targeted beneficiaries despite facing difficulties due to covid-19 pandemic.

Aalo East CDPO Horda Jini in her address briefed about the various activities which were carried out during the month-long celebration while, while Aalo West CDPO Bahi Koyu spoke about the role of Anganwadi workers in identifying malnutrition through growth monitoring of children.

Vegetable seeds were also distributed to Anganwadi workers of the district to encourage nutri-garden (Poshan Vartika) in Anganwadi centres.

Later, the deputy director also distributed certificates and prizes to the winners of drawing competition organized among adolescent girls and winners of recipe competition. (DIPRO)