CM seeks review of PMGSY roads, assures funds for MV road

ITANAGAR, Sep 30: Chief Minister Pema Khandu directed the Rural Works Department (RWD) to call a meeting of all contractors engaged in construction of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) roads across the state and to review the status of each road project by the first week of October.

Reviewing the PMGSY’s progress in the state on Wednesday, Khandu requested RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam to chair the meeting and get the reports from the concerned contractors on the status of each road project.

He expressed concern over the slow progress of several projects under the scheme and asserted that “defaulting parties should be held responsible.”

As per official records, 1,311 roads measuring about 13,868 kms have been sanctioned and 933 projects of 9,744 kms have been completed till date. The union government has set a target of 4,850 kms of PMGSY roads for the state to achieve in the Financial Year 2020-21.

“Unless parts 1 and 2 of the scheme are completed the state cannot go for Part 3, which will deprive several more villagers of connectivity,” Khandu said.

The maintenance of PMGSY roads came up as one of the major challenges faced by the department. With the largest road network in terms of length, the PMGSY roads, located in rural and remote terrains, are badly affected by the monsoons every year. However, for maintenance, funds are not easily available as it comes under state subject.

Khandu sought a way out to resolve the issue from his officials under the leadership of the chief secretary.

While taking stock of the Miao-Vijayanagar (MV) PMGSY road, he assured to adjust gap funding for the road to the department. He suggested that the RWD take up the road on priority and maintain continuity in construction.

The department officials assured him that by end of March next at least SUVs and four-wheel drive equipped vehicles would reach Vijaynagar. (CM’s PR Cell)