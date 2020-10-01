State reports 244 Covid-19+ve cases, ICR tops list with 117 cases

ITANAGAR, Sep 30: The state recorded a total of 244 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, while 147 Covid-19 patients have recovered on the same day.

Of the total cases reported, 42 are symptomatic.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) once again reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the state. Of the total 117 positive cases reported, 36 are reported from the flu clinic, TRIHMS, two from other flu clinic, 31 from flu clinic at RKMH, 21 from paid quarantine testing centre at Itanagar, 13 from testing centre CCC-SOA in zoo area, Itanagar, eight from testing centre at the SQF, Lekhi, five from the flu clinic at Heema Hospital, one from Banderdewa check gate, one from the helipad in Naharlagun and one is reported from the district central jail at Jully, Itanagar.

West Siang reported 15 cases, of which 11 are primary contacts of positive case detected earlier and four are returnees from Assam and ICR.

Changlang also reported 15 cases. All of them are APP personnel who were tested at the SP’s office in Changlang by a team from the district hospital.

Upper Subansiri reported 14 cases. All are detected from flu clinic of the district hospital, Daporijo.

Fourteen Covid-19 cases were also reported from Papum Pare, of which 13 are detected from Gumto check gate and one is detected from Kimin check gate.

Meanwhile, all 13 cases reported from West Kameng are military personnel detected from military hospital, Dahung.

Kurung Kumey detected nine cases, of which three are reported from flu clinic district hospital (DH), Koloriang, three are health care workers (HCW) and another three are reported from flu clinic of the CHC, Sangram.

Seven cases were reported from East Siang, of which three are primary contacts of positive cases detected earlier, another three are military personnel detected at QF and one is a HCW.

All eight cases detected from Tirap are reported from flu clinic general hospital, Khonsa.

Lower Siang reported six cases from Likabali Township.

All five cases detected from Leparada are returnees from ICR and Assam.

Tawang reported four cases of which two are detected from check gate and another two are reported from flu clinic, DH-Tawang.

Longding, Kra Daadi and Namsai all reported three cases each.

Of the three cases in Longding, two are returnees from ICR and one is a primary contact of positive case detected earlier.

All cases detected from Kra Daadi are primary contacts of positive case detected earlier, while of the total cases in Namsai, two are detected from check gate and one is reported from the flu clinic, DH-Namsai.

All two cases reported from Pakke Kessang are primary contacts of positive case detected earlier.

East Kameng and Upper Siang also reported two cases each.

All cases detected from East Kameng are reported from Seppa town, while of the two cases reported from Upper Siang one is an ITBP personnel detected at QF and another one is a secondary contact of positive case detected earlier.

Lower Subansiri reported one case among a returnee from the ICR, while the lone case from Lohit is reported from the flu clinic at the zonal hospital, Tezu.