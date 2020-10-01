Palin NCD cell celebrates World Heart Day

PALIN, Sep 30: The Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) cell of Kra Daadi district celebrated World Heart Day with the theme ‘Use heart to beat cardiovascular diseases’ here in the district on Tuesday.

During the celebration, awareness programme on various types of heart problems were organized in different colonies of Palin Township.

District Programme Officer Dr Gimi Tang exhorted the members of the public to always remain watchful of their heart’s health.

Dr Tang and his officials also advised the public to follow Covid-19 guidelines and preventive measures issued by the competent authorities. (DIPRO)