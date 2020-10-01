NRC on Yak conducts 3 days training for highland farmers

DIRANG, Sep 30: 21 livestock farmers from Yewang, Jyotinagar, Sangti, Phudung and Rungkhung areas of Dirang circle in West Kameng district were given three days training cum technology demonstration programme on ‘Scientific rearing of highland animals’, which concluded here on Wednesday.

During the training, farmers were taught about scientific feeding, breeding and reproductive and health management of highland animal farming. The farmers were also trained on hygienic maintenance for clean milk and value addition of milk produce for better earning from livestock rearing.

The participants were given concentrate feed, nylon pipe, vegetable crate, solar light, and some basic veterinary medicines.

Eighteen farmers also received chaff-cutter machines.

The programme was conducted by the ICAR-National Research Centre on Yak, Dirang.