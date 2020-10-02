NDD launched in districts

YUPIA, Oct 1: The National Deworming Day (NDD) in Papum Pare district was launched by DC Pige Ligu here on Thursday, in the presence of the DMO, the DRCHO, the DANO and the staffers at the dispensary unit here.

The DC administered Albendazole tablets to children present on the occasion and advised all parents to “remain extra cautious and strictly follow all Covid-19 protocols and guidelines issued by the government to stop further spread of the coronavirus.”

DMO Dr Komling Perme highlighted “the importance of implementation of NDD programme” and informed that during the fortnight-long NDD drive from 1 October to 15 October, all children in the age group of 1-19 years would be covered and the ASHAs at the grassroots level would be engaged to carry out house-to-house coverage while strictly maintaining the Covid-19 SOPs.

In East Kameng HQ Seppa, DC P Pravimal Abhishek launched the second round of the NDD by administering an Albendozale tablet to a child at the district hospital.

The District Health Society, in collaboration with the district administration, has launched the programme in every circle of the district.

Administrative officers, health staffs, ASHAs and anganwadi workers will monitor the programme to attain the assigned target.

DMO Dr Kaya Lapung, DRCHO Dr Dirang Pizi, ICDS DD W Thungon, DANO Dr SK Suman, MOs and a host of officials of the WCD and the health departments attended the launch. (DIPROs)