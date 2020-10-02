Forum seeks free, compulsory RATs for indigenous citizens

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Oct 1: The All Arunachal Covid-19 Affected Forum has sought free and compulsory rapid antigen tests (RAT) for “indigenous citizens of the state.”

Addressing reporters at the press club here on Thursday, the forum’s chairman Tai Talley said that the government should also consider “free distribution of masks and sanitizers, at least in the market areas of the state.”

Claiming that there have been discrepancies in the procurement of hospital equipment under the NESIDS in 10 district hospitals to fight Covid-19, the forum sought “recalling/cancelling the recent illegal NIT called through a self-established online system by the state government within stipulated time and re-conduct the NIT call through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal.”

Challenging the validity of the re-tender notice, where “the tender has been illegally floated without complying with the mandatory tender process and deliberately not following the GeM,” the forum has submitted a writ petition before the Itanagar bench of the Gauhati High Court, so as to prevent the release of any payment to any contractor during the pendency of the writ petition.