Relief items distributed to victims of Kaying fire accident

KAYING, Oct 1: Various individuals and organizations donated relief items and monetary assistance to the victims of the fire accident which occurred here in Siang district on 25 March. Fifty-five houses were burnt down in the inferno.

The relief items were distributed by Siang DC Rajeev Takuk on 30 September in a small function here.

Health Minister Alo Libang donated Rs 5,50,000, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering extended relief worth 10 lakhs (Rs 1 lakh in cash and CGI sheets), Geku MLA Kanggong Taku, Mebo MLA Lombo Tayeng, and Pangin-Boleng MLA Ojing Tasing donated Rs 1 lakh each, and the Galo Welfare Society (GWS) donated Rs 2,77,000.

The DC, who also donated Rs 1,65,000, thanked all the good Samaritans, particularly the GWS, for their magnanimity, and spoke on the importance of harmonious social relations.

GWS vice president Dejar Poyom reminded the gathering that “Galos and Adis come from the same ancestors and both the communities need to help each other in times of need and coexist harmoniously.”

He also stressed on reconstructing the houses with CGI sheet roofing to prevent fire mishaps.

The function was organized by the Siang unit of the Adi Bane Kebang, in collaboration with the district administration.

Later in the day, the DC, accompanied by the ADC, the DDMO, the DAO, the DAH&VO, the DDSE and the ADI, visited Kaying Valley Public School in Kerang village, the large cardamom gasifier, and the home herbal soap unit of Tareng Taga in Patum.

He said that, given the topographic and demographic condition of the state, the state’s entrepreneurs “should opt for small-scale industry or units that can be operated from homes.”

“All of us, including government departments, should buy local products to implement the campaign of ‘Vocal for local’,” he said. (DIPRO)