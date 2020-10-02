State records over 10,000 Covid cases, 58 symptomatic on Thursday

ITANAGAR, Oct 1: The state has officially crossed the 10,000 mark after 224 cases of Covid-19 were detected on Thursday. As of 1 October, the state has recorded 10,200 Covid-19 positive cases.

It also registered 58 symptomatic cases – the highest number as of 1 October.

The Itanagar capital region reported 89 Covid-19 cases, of which 31 were reported from the paid quarantine testing centre in Itanagar, 19 from the flu clinic at the TRIHMS, 12 from the flu clinic at the RKMH, 11 from Frontier Diagnostic Pvt Lab in Naharlagun, six from the testing centre at the SQF in Lekhi, six from the Banderdewa check gate, two from the flu clinic at Heema Hospital, and two from the testing centre at the CCC in the zoo area.

West Siang reported 19 cases among primary contacts, while five others are ICR returnees.

Altogether 159 people either recovered or were discharged from care centres and hospitals on Thursday. (See full bulletin here.)

The number of people in home isolation also continues to be higher than those in government-run centres and hospitals. On Thursday, 1,984 were reported to be under home isolation, while 971 were in government-run centres or hospitals.