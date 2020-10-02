Work on Tamen bridge to begin from 8 Oct

RAGA, Oct 1: The Kamle district administration in a circular issued on Thursday informed that work on the Tamen bridge here will begin from 8 October, and is expected to be completed within two months.

Reportedly, all materials and technicians have arrived at the Tamen bridge point for carrying out the work.

Meanwhile, the district administration has given a week’s notice to the people of Kamle and Upper Subansiri districts to ensure that they transport all necessary goods and essential commodities over the Tamen bridge before 8 October.

An alternative bridge has already been erected downstream for public use as the Tamen bridge will be completely closed from 8 October till the completion of work.

As per the administration’s notification, the work will be carried out by the Doimukh PWD division EE office through the concessionaire, Bridge and Roof Company Ltd, Kolkata.