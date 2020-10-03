Two more Covid-related deaths reported, taking state’s toll to 18

ITANAGAR, Oct 2: A 54-year-old patient serving as sub-inspector in the SSB in West Kameng HQ Bomdila died of Covid-19-related complications at the Namsai CCC on 1 October.

As per DHS authorities, the patient had a complaint of difficulty in breathing (severe breathlessness) during admission at the general hospital in Bomdila on 30 September. He was referred to the Baptist Christian Hospital in Tezpur (Assam) for further treatment.

The same day, he tested Covid-19 positive by RAT at the Tezpur Medical College, and the doctor advised admission, but the patient refused to get admitted despite his critical condition and at his own risk hired a private ambulance and travelled alone to his hometown for home isolation, against medical advice.

The patient reached the Dirak check gate on 1 October. Later, a relative of his brought him to the CCC in Namsai in a critical condition at 11 am. On admission, the patient was unconscious, and at around 11:45 am, the patient expired. His body was later cremated as per the Covid-19 protocol.

A 51-year-old patient – a BRTF staffer from Upper Siang – also died of Covid-19 on 30 September at the AMCH, Dibrugarh. He had been admitted to the DCH in Pasighat on 13 September, but was later referred to the AMCH, Dibrugarh, as his condition deteriorated on 16 September.

With this, the total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the state has reached 18.

Meanwhile, the state continues to record increase in numbers of Covid-19 cases. On Friday, a total of 200 Covid-19 cases were reported, of which 16 are symptomatic cases.

The Itanagar capital region reported 87 Covid-19 cases, of which 20 were reported from the flu clinic at the TRIHMS, 18 from the paid quarantine testing centre in Itanagar, 14 from the flu clinic at the RKMH, 11 from the flu clinic at Niba Hospital, seven from the testing centre at the SQF in Lekhi, five from the testing centre at the CCC in the zoo area, four from Frontier Diagnostic Pvt Lab, Naharlagun, three from the Banderdewa check gate, another three from the flu clinic at Heema Hospital, and two from the helipad area in Naharlagun.

Anjaw reported 37 cases, of whom 36 are GREF labourers detected in QF and one is a primary contact of a positive case detected earlier.

West Siang reported 18 Covid-19 cases. All of them are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier.

Lower Dibang Valley reported seven cases, of whom four are prisoners, two are APP personnel and one is a primary contact of a positive case detected earlier.

Altogether 134 Covid-19 patients recovered or were discharged from care centres and hospitals in various parts of the state on the same day. (See full bulletin here.)

The number of people in home isolation also continues to be higher than those in government-run centres and hospitals. On Friday, 1,963 patients were reported to be under home isolation, while 1,057 were in government-run centres or hospitals.