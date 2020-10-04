Cleanliness drive organized

BOMDILA, Oct 3: A cleanliness drive was conducted on the approach road to Pedung monastery here by the BJP’s West Kameng district unit on 2 October to mark the 151st and the 116th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, respectively.

All the morcha head and karyakartas of the BJP district unit, led by its president Yeshi Yamchodu, participated in the drive.