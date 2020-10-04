Tirap KVK conducts pest infestation awareness prog

KHONSA, Oct 3: The Tirap KVK on Saturday organized a ‘training-cum-awareness programme on pest management of sali rice’ in Sipini village.

KVK Head Dr DS Chhonkar advised the farmers to be hard working and be role models for other farmers and unemployed youths.

Plant protection scientist Pura Hano spoke on the basic management system of rice pest.

“Any chemical pesticide should be used when it is needed by strictly considering the economic threshold level of the pest population,” he said.

The KVK scientists also interacted with the 33 farmer participants regarding the pest infestation problem and its management.

Two knapsack sprayers and insecticides for rice leaf folder and caseworm were divided among the farmers, according to the severity of infestation in their fields.