E/Siang gets indoor badminton hall

PASIGHAT, Oct 3: Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong on Friday inaugurated the indoor badminton hall adjacent to the airport here, in the presence of East Siang DC Kinny Singh, MLAs Kento Rina and Ninong Ering, East Siang Olympic Association president Tamat Gamoh and a host of officers and leaders.

The hall houses three badminton courts and a decent space for spectators.

Moyong said that the badminton hall would be “a priceless gift for senior members of the society.

“Regular practice and activity improve fitness, boost the immune system and make everyone stress-free,” he said.

The MLA exhorted the youths to grab the opportunity

to excel in badminton, and assured to extend all possible help to the East Siang Badminton Association (ESBA) “for betterment in future too.”

“Productivity and indoor games have a direct connection. If you play, you will become highly productive in your working space,” the DC said in her address.

She also spoke about the importance of playing sports to stay physically and mentally fit.

MLAs Rina and Ering in their speeches said such indoor games would “provide an opportunity to socialize with friends and relax.” The duo asked the ESBA to encourage women and children to make use of the hall.

ESBA president Dr Naku Taloh expressed gratitude to the leaders, officers and all concerned for the help and support in establishing the badminton hall.

ESBA secretary Dr Narmi Darang and joint secretary Dr Miken Kaye also spoke. (DIPRO)