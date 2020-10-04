CM badminton tournament from 4 Nov

ITANAGAR, Oct 3: The 7th Chief Minister’s Sub-Veteran and Veteran Tournament-2020 in badminton will be played at East Siang HQ Pasighat from 4 to 7 November, subject to the feasibility report from the observer.

The event will be hosted by the East Siang District Badminton Association (ESDBA) under the aegis of the ASBA. A circular has been issued to all the affiliated federal units of the ASBA in this regard. This is one of the ASBA’s major events approved by the Badminton Association of India.

“This is the first time that Pasighat is hosting such a major event, which will have a huge impact in the region,” said ASBA secretary-general Bamang Tago.

Congratulating the ESDBA for having three courts at the same venue, Tago said

that the “ESDBA is capable of hosting even the Northeast zonal tournaments.”

The ASBA has expressed appreciation for MLAs Kaling Moyong, Kento Rina and Ninong Ering for their support to the promotion of badminton in the state.