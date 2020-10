TATO, Oct 3: Shi-Yomi DC Mito Dirchi inaugurated a healthcare unit in Singbir village on Friday, in the presence of Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona, HoDs, health workers, and others.

The healthcare unit has been funded by the DC Rotary Foundation and supported by Sona.

Located 4 kms from Mechuka, Singbir is a model village. The healthcare unit will be well-equipped to cater to the medical needs of the villages in upper Mechuka area. (DIPRO)