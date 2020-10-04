Ex-Sikkim MP PD Rai elected as new IMI president

NEW DELHI, Oct 3: The Integrated Mountain Initiative’s (IMI) governing council has elected former Sikkim MP PD Rai as its new president. He succeeds Sushil Ramola.

Team leader at the WWF India, Sikkim, Priyadarshinee Shrestha has been elected as the secretary and CEO of the Sarg Vikas Samiti, Uttarakhand, while Rajendra Dobhal from Uttarakhand and Amba Jamir from Nagaland have elected as vice presidents.

Egam Basar from Arunachal has been elected to the post of joint secretary.

The IMI is a civil society-led network platform with the mission to mainstream the concerns of the Indian Himalayan region and its people in the development dialogue of India. It functions as a platform to integrate the knowledge and experiences of multiple stakeholders working across the IHR and uses this to inform and influence policy at the national and state levels.