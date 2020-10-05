Miao diocese organizes mass prayer for frontline workers

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, Oct 4: The diocese here in Changlang district on Sunday organized a prayer meeting for those who are at the frontline of the fight against Covid-19 since March.

The event was attended by officers and prominent public leaders of Miao.

Bishop George Palliparambil thanked the doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, public administrators, the police and all those actively involved in the fight against the pandemic, and expressed hope that Covid-19 would soon be defeated.

The bishop said the aim of organizing the prayer meet was for the wellbeing of every Indian, and to thank the frontline workers.

“Through our prayer, we hope the warriors and all citizens will get the strength and courage to overcome the difficulties arising out of the pandemic,” the bishop said.

He gave away certificates of appreciation to several officers and leaders in recognition of their role in fighting Covid-19.