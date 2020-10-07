‘Opium growers will not get benefit of govt schemes’

HAWAI, Oct 6: Hawai CO Rupir Siboh informed that farmers who grow opium “will not be considered for any of the welfare/beneficiary-oriented scheme under the government initiative.”

The CO said this during a district level awareness programme on the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’, which was launched at Samdul village in Anjaw district by Deputy Commissioner Ayushi Sudan on 1 October.

Siboh also informed the villagers that illegal poppy cultivation is liable to be destroyed by use of force without prior notice or information by the district administration and the narcotics department, and that farmers who are found cultivating opium are liable to face legal action, including imprisonment.

The DC explained the negative physical and social effects of opium consumption, while SP Habung Hailyang spoke on the penalties for cultivation and consumption of opium under the NDPS Act.

Among others, DRDA PD Pama Bagang, DMO Dr WA Singh, HoDs, GBs, student leaders and members of the CALSOM attended the programme.