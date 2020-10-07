Preparedness for APPSCCE in P/Pare discussed

YUPIA, Oct 6: Preparedness for the forthcoming APPSCCE in Papum Pare district, which is scheduled to be held on 1 November, was discussed during a meeting chaired by DC Pige Ligu here on Tuesday.

All the heads of the exam centres, members of the police, and officials of the health and education departments participated in it.

The DC urged every stakeholder to “gear up the preparations with missionary zeal and plan meticulously to conduct the exam in a very impartial and transparent manner.”

The house also discussed the matter of candidates with Covid-19 appearing for the exam. The DC directed all the heads of institutions to set up “isolation rooms” at each centre for such candidates, and to perform thermal scanning of candidates to identify any candidate with high temperature.

Ligu opined that, if possible, “the commission should issue a communiqué for candidates who wish to write the exam to declare through the online mode their status to the commission before the exam, so that the authority concerned can take adequate precautionary measures.”

He also directed the health department to keep a medical team with ambulance and emergency kits ready and deploy sufficient staffers for thermal screening of the candidates at each exam centre.

The DC directed the exam’s nodal officer to “prepare a contingency plan to mitigate any unforeseen situation for smooth conduct of exam.”

He also reviewed the arrangements made by the heads of the exam centres. The representative of each exam centre apprised him of their arrangements and the required logistic support from the district administration.

SP Jimmy Chiram briefed the house on the overall security arrangement, and informed that adequate manpower would be pressed into service on the day of the exam “to ensure foolproof security coverage of the entire process of exam.”

Exam nodal officer Dolma Wangjom informed that it is expected that 1,410 candidates will sit for the exam at the four exam centres in the district. (DIPRO)