Training on mechanized spawn production & oyster mushroom cultivation underway

PASIGHAT, Oct 7: Thirty progressive farmers from four districts of the state took part in an ICAR- Directorate of Mushroom Research, Solan (Himachal Pradesh) sponsored three-day training on ‘Mechanized spawn production and oyster mushroom cultivation’ that began at the College of Horticulture and Forestry, CAU, here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

In his inaugural speech, College of Horticulture and Forestry, CAU Dean Prof BN Hazarika shared his experience on farming and the role of extension functionaries for technology transfer among farmers.

He also spoke on the potential of oyster mushroom cultivation in the region and commercial-scale spawn production during Covid-19 pandemic.

Plant Protection HOD Dr DB Ahuja highlighted nutritional values of mushroom and stated that “the resources created in the institute can be best used for the farming community of the region.”

Director and principal investigator of AICRP on mushroom course, Dr RC Shakywar stated that the Ministry of Education, GoI has also included mushroom in the mid-day meal programme.