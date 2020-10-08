Utmost precautions taken for free and fair conduct of APPSCC prelims exam in district: DC

AALO, Oct 7: West Siang deputy commissioner Moki Loyi has said that utmost precautions have been taken for free and fair conduct of the ensuing Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive (preliminary) Examination in four centres of the district.

He said this during a meeting which was held at the DC’s conference hall, here on Monday.

The DC disclosed that around 1,250 candidates are appearing from the district and various precautions have been taken on the deployment of police and magistrates, the appointment of centre superintendents, coordinators, sitting arrangements, sanitizations and adherence to SOPs of the state and commission for the conduct of the examination.

He also asked the DDSE to list out names of sincere staffs who can be assigned the sensitive duty with reserve lists of invigilators and seats for the candidates considering the pandemic situation.

Aalo ADC Liyi Bagra in his address stressed on various SOPs given by the commission to conduct the examination.

SP, DMO, DDSE, principals of RK Mission, GHSS Aalo, NMHSS and headmaster of Town Middle School spelt out the arrangements being entrusted to them for the conduct of the examination. (DIPRO)