ACF appeals to CM to resolve Tawang incident

ITANAGAR, Oct 8: Stating that “the recent incident in Tawang has sent a very wrong message outside the state that could dent its hard-earned image and glory as an island of peace,” Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) chief adviser Khyoda Apik has appealed to the state government to resolve the issue amicably.

“I make a fervent appeal to state governor and particularly to chief minister Pema Khanduji, who belongs to Tawang district, to resolve this issue amicably, so that the state could maintain its image,” Apik told the media on Thursday.

“India is a secular but the largest democratic country in the world whose constitution guarantees freedom to its citizens to practice any religion or culture, irrespective of race, caste or language,” Apik said.

He also urged Christian groups and associations to not take any step that would hurt others’ sentiments, and not to resort to using print, electronic and social media to raise any religious issue that would create “more ambiguity.”

“I appeal to all Arunachalee brethren to adopt a pan-Arunachal identity as ‘one state, one people’, lest our future generations curse us for our present misgivings,” Apik added.