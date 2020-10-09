DC takes stock of infra development

YUPIA, Oct 8: Papum Pare DC Pige Ligu on Thursday visited Balijan subdivision to take stock of the progress of the infrastructure development there.

Accompanied by SP Jimmy Chiram, PWD EE Byabang Tugu, RWD EE Techi Jobae and others, the DC inspected the under-construction Bailey bridge over the Papum river at Ramghat.

Teli Tada, proprietor of the construction firm Nigla Infrastructures and Power Projects Pvt Ltd, informed the DC that the construction will be completed by April 2021.

The PWD EE assured that his department would make its best effort to complete it by March 2021. The bridge will be an important lifeline for the people living in Tarasso circle.

The team also visited the barrack-cum- police outpost in Dullung village, where contractor Tana John assured to hand over the building before March 2021.

Taking note of the water supply problem at the upcoming barrack, the SP assured to look into the problem.

The team also inspected the under-construction CHC in Balijan. The construction was delayed due to the pandemic, and contractor TG Taba assured to hand over the building to the health department before March 2021. (DIPRO)