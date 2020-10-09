Balijan beset by scarcity of potable water

ITANAGAR, Oct 8: Balijan ADC headquarters in Papum Pare district is reeling under a drinking water crisis for the last two days after the intake point of the water supply, upstream of the Parvat river (Balijan), was washed away on the intervening night of October 6 and 7.

When contacted, Balijan PHED Section Officer Nabam Atung confirmed that the heavy downpour on 6 October night badly affected the drinking water supply system in the township.

“Around 300 metres of GI pipe supply line of 150 mm diameter have also been damaged and washed away in the upstream area. Further, 100 mm diameter measuring around 150 metre of distribution line near Gai village has also been badly damaged,” Atung informed.

“We are trying to restore the water supply within a week,” he said.

Senior officers of the area, including the Balijan ADC, also inspected the damaged water supply line on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the consumers of Gai village, Upper Tubung and Lower Tubung village and Balijan will be affected by the disruption of water supply.