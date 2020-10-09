Nyomdir-Beye road blocked for 20 days

AALO, Oct 8: The Ngomdir-Beye PMGSY road in West Siang district is blocked for the last 20 days, making it difficult for commuters to drive on it to get essential commodities.

The road is blocked at several points, following heavy landslides triggered by rain on 17 September.

The road is being executed by the rural development department, and the contractor is said to have withdrawn all men and materials and no work is taking place now.

The road is blocked at 20 places. The people of the villages are facing a tough time getting essential commodities and evacuating patients requiring emergency medical attention.

The people are now forced to march over the block points in order to get essential commodities. (DIPRO)