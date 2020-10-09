Health dept withdraws docs from check gates

ITANAGAR, Oct 8: The health department has withdrawn the doctors from the check gates of the state, while medical teams with minimum staffs will continue to stay.

Health Secretary P Parthiban issued an order on Thursday, directing all the districts’ heads to ensure that medical officers are not engaged in screening activities at the points of entry, and that the health teams at the check gates should comprise bare minimum staff.

“With the evolving Covid-19 pandemic situation and large-scale transmission, our focus now has to shift to reducing transmission of the virus by behaviour change, strengthening the monitoring of Covid-19 positive cases in home isolation and early identification and evaluation and management of symptomatic positive cases who might otherwise develop severe disease without early intervention,” the order read.

Parthiban said district call centres should be established for daily monitoring, tele-consultation and early evaluation of all home isolation positive cases in the districts.