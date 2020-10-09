Committee repairs damaged bridge

ITANAGAR, Oct 8: The All Modirijo Development Committee (AMDC) conducted a social service here on Thursday to repair the Bailey bridge which connects the area with NH 415.

The bridge had suffered damage due to heavy rainfall, and the residents of the area faced a lot of problems because of it.

Speaking to the media, AMDC vice president Kipa Mangal informed that the bridge gets damaged every year during monsoon.

“In 2015, this bridge was constructed with the support of local MLA Techi Kaso, but due to engineering fault it got damaged during monsoon. The local MLA had provided funds even for construction of a road, but the engineers and the contractors do not execute work properly. We are suffering because of them,” he said.

Mangal appealed to the ICR deputy commissioner to look into the concern and work out a long-term solution for the benefit of the people of Modirijo area.