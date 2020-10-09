Ngandam unhappy with slow progress of PMGSY projects

ITANAGAR, Oct 8: RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam has expressed serious concern over the slow progress of several ongoing projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

During a three-day review meeting on the PMGSY road projects in the state after the outbreak of Covid-19, the minister urged the contractors to “take up the projects on a mission mode and put extra efforts to accelerate the progress of the PMGSY works, in order to achieve the target of 4,850 kms of PMGSY roads in the state in the 2020-21 financial year.”

The PMGSY contractors and the department’s field engineers participated in the discussion pertaining to the progress of works and the challenges and hindrances being faced by the contractors.

The minister stressed on “teamwork between the contractor and field engineers to achieve the target,” and directed the secretary, the chief engineer and field engineers to provide support and assistance to the contractors.

PMGSY CE D Nyodu made a detailed presentation of the progress of the works “road-wise,” while SE Tabu Paktung presented a brief on the matter of quality.

The three-day review meeting was convened on the advice and direction of the chief minister, according to a release.