Awareness camp on wildlife protection held

RAMSING, Oct 9: The Ramsing wildlife range in Upper Siang district organized an awareness camp here on Friday as part of the Wildlife Week celebration, in order to make the locals aware of the importance of wildlife protection.

DFO Dhawan Kumar Rawat emphasized on the role of the villagers, and spoke about the Mouling National Park.

“Ramsing is on the major tourist circuit, which needs to be harnessed for income generation of the village through ecotourism activities like homestay, nature trail, handicrafts, etc,” he said.

A list of the scheduled animals and a display of butterflies from the Ramsing range were showcased by RFO Rupir Boli.

The programme was concluded with a nature walk of 1 km to the Dobung Dinggo waterfall. (DIPRO)