DC releases final installment amount to R&R Chakma Committee

HOLLONGI, Oct 9: Papum Pare DC Pige Ligu visited the rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) village here on Friday and released the second and final installment of 30 percent of the amount to the R&R Chakma Committee, in the presence of Balijan ADC Tasso Gambo, the Balijan EAC, the DLRSO, the airport project PRO, and others.

The DC advised the Chakma R&R Committee members to utilize the fund in a judicious manner for further development of the R&R village. He also asked the committee’s members to “mobilize the villagers for complete shifting, which should be done within a week from the date of receipt of the second installment.”

The DC assured them that the district administration would extend all possible assistance.

Ligu directed the AAI authorities to start clearing the jungle and levelling the land immediately with the help of the Balijan ADC, the R&R Chakma Committee and the PRO of the airport project.

The total area for construction of the greenfield airport is 667 acres, and it was handed over to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on 5 February, 2019.

A total of 156 families had been identified for resettlement and rehabilitation, and 30 families have been identified for “land for land.” (DIPRO)