GPF demands restoration of Likabali-Basar road

EGO, Oct 9: The Galo People’s Federation (GPF) on Friday demanded immediate restoration of the Likabali-Basar road for use by people living in several districts.

Massive flashflood and landslide occurred in Ego on 17 September, washing away the RCC bridge and several houses, shops and standing agriculture and horticulture crops here.

A GPF team led by its president Doya Boje met top officials of the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) during an inspection of Ego village in Dari circle of Leparada district.

Boje said that the road from Likabali to Basar, connecting Lower Siang, Leparada and East Siang districts, is in a bad shape “and needs immediate repairing, maintenance and restoration as hundreds of commuters are facing lots of inconvenience.”

He urged the NHIDCL’s Executive Director (Technical) Ajaya Ahluwalia to ensure early restoration of the road communication, besides immediate construction of a temporary passage for vehicular movement between the districts.

Speaking to the press, Boje informed that the NHIDCL has assured to construct a temporary bridge using Hume pipes and later work to construct a permanent bridge.

Boje said the area has been without electricity since 17 September, and appealed to the power department to restore the power supply in the area.

He also said that the under-construction road from Likabali to Basar is in a terrible shape, and urged the district administration to direct the construction agency not to halt commuters for long on the road as several people have important works in their respective destinations.

The team also met several victims of the 17 September devastation and assured them of support.

The GPF contributed emergency lights, solar lanterns, cooking gas stoves, umbrellas and cash collected from the executive members to the affected people.

GPF general secretary Reken Ingo also spoke.

The GPF team included its vice president (P) Tujum Poyom and vice president (A) Marjum Karlo, among others.