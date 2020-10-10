State records 23rd Covid-related death, 279 fresh cases

ITANAGAR, Oct 9: A 72-year-old Covid-19 positive man with comorbidity from Ziro in Lower Subansiri district died on Thursday at 11 pm on the way to the dedicated Covid hospital in Chimpu.

DHS authorities informed that the man was suffering from diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease.

This is the 23rd Covid-19-related casualty in the state, and the sixth death this month.

On Friday, a total of 279 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the state, with 45 of them symptomatic.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) again reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the state with 103 cases. Of the total cases, 25 were reported from the flu clinic at the TRIHMS, 21 from the paid quarantine testing centre in Itanagar, 22 from the Banderdewa check gate, 13 from the flu clinic at Niba Hospital, 12 from the flu clinic at the RKMH, eight from the CCC in the zoo area, and two from the flu clinic at Heema Hospital.

Changlang came second with 41 cases, of whom 14 are prisoners in the UTP cell in Changlang, eight others are prisoners from Diyun, four are APP personnel from Diyun, seven are from Kharsang township, six are from Miao township, one is an Assam Rifles man, and another was detected from Changlang township.

Of the total 34 cases reported from West Siang, 33 are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier, while one is a returnee from the ICR.

Lohit recorded 19 cases, of whom 14 are prisoners who tested positive in the district jail in Tezu, three tested positive in Tezu township, and the remaining two are ITBP personnel who tested positive in QF.

Tirap reported 17 cases, of which 10 were reported from the flu clinic at the general hospital in Khonsa and seven tested positive at the check gate.

All cases reported from Upper Subansiri tested positive at the flu clinic of the district hospital in Daporijo.

Meanwhile, 198 people were declared recovered or were discharged on the day. (See full bulletin here.)

There are currently 2,860 active cases in the state, of whom 1,887 are in home isolation, while 973 people are in government-run care centres or hospitals.