Time to take extra precautions

In a worrying development, 17 persons tested positive for Covid-19 at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Balinong in Changlang district. The ITI opened on 21 September. Several other ITIs across the state have also been opened by the state government post unlock. With the government gradually opening the schools and colleges, the Balinong case has come as a shocker. It is going to scare the parents and the school and college authorities. Seventeen people testing positive in a single institute definitely point towards violation of SOP. There should be a proper investigation into whether the standard operating procedure (SOP) was violated at the ITI in Balinong.

If anyone is found guilty, strong action should be initiated. Also, the government should relook the SOPs being prepared for schools and colleges in the wake of this latest development. Is the SOP really going to work on the ground, or does it need innovation? Further, the implementation of SOPs while opening schools and colleges should be strictly checked. The government should ensure that officials make surprise visits and check whether the SOPs are being properly followed. No one should be allowed to play with the lives of the children. Covid-19 is a deadly virus and it is starting to create havoc in the state. The time has come for extra precautions to protect everyone.