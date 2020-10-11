ANYA unit seeks SIC inquiry into alleged irregularities in recruitment of nursing officers

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Oct 10: The Papum Pare district unit of the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) has alleged irregularities and manipulation in the recent recruitment to the posts of 50 nursing officers under the National Health Mission and demanded that the matter be investigated by the special investigation cell (SIC).

While the union commended the state government’s decision to cancel the recently held recruitment process and hold fresh recruitment to the posts of nursing officers, Papum Pare ANYA unit president Nilly Likha Robin said, “Those responsible for the irregularities should be booked, so that such manipulation in recruitment process is discouraged.”

He also demanded suspension of the mission director under whom the recruitment process was carried out.

“As per RTI documents that include the marks of the written test, we observed that a candidate who scored 50 out of 60 was not selected, but a candidate with a score of 35 marks was selected and was ranked second in the final list of the 50 nursing officers. Likewise, another candidate, who scored 32 marks in the written test, was selected but a candidate who scored 49 marks was not selected. The possibilities of manipulation and malpractice cannot be ruled out,” Robin said.

He also claimed that the authorities violated the 1:3 ratio norms.

“Why was the exam not held under the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, as the post of nursing officers is a Group B post and all Group A and B posts’ exams/interviews are conducted through the APPSC?” he further asked.

The union also demanded proper recruitment rules for recruitment to the TRIHMS. It’s other demands included making public the report of the departmental inquiry committee in the matter, headed by APSSB Secretary Mamta Riba, and early re-conducting of the exams/interview for the posts of 50 nursing officers by including a quota for Papum Pare district.

The union requested all the 50 selected candidates to support its demand to hand over the case to the SIC for a thorough investigation.