Link road to school inaugurated

PASIGHAT, Oct 10: Former MLA Tatung Jamoh on Friday inaugurated the approximately 300 metres long approach road to the government primary school in Oyan Camp in East Siang district.

Addressing the gathering, Jamoh said that “working with an intent to give back to society makes all very happy and therefore people should always work for the betterment of society by coming up with innovative ideas and solutions.”

Stating that the society is the best teacher, Jamoh said that “senior members of the society and youths should become social engineers and contribute towards the eradication of poverty” and other ills of the society.

The ex-MLA also appealed to the citizens to help the administration in controlling Covid-19, and to observe the SOPs.

A host of leaders and GBs were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)