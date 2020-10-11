Training in carpet-making underway

DIRANG, Oct 10: Fifteen selected artisans of Dirang are participating in a month-long skill development training programme on carpet-making, under the 2019-2020 Border Area Development Programme, which got underway here in West Kameng district on Saturday.

West Kameng DC Karma Leki in his inaugural address commended the textiles & handicrafts (T&H) department and the Women’s Welfare Association of Dirang (WWSD) for organizing the programme to preserve and promote the tradition of weaving in the Monpa community.

WWSD chairperson Pema Droma said that young women trainees have been selected for the training programme in order to acquaint the young generation with the tradition of carpet weaving.

T&H Deputy Director Dorjee Phuntso informed that the programme was already under progress since 23 September “but it is being formally launched on Saturday.”

Five kgs of yarn under the CM’s Indigenous Textile Promotion Scheme were given to each trainee. (DIPRO)