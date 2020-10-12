Local NGO repair neglected road in U/ Subansiri

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Oct 11: The Mosing Mosu Welfare Society (MMWS) has undertaken the repair work of the dilapidated Sikarijo bridge block point in Upper Subansiri district.

The block point is pothole-ridden at several points and causes severe difficulty to commuters passing through.

The MMWS, led by its chairman Porsa Lote, recently cleared the drainage with the help of an earth mover and temporarily filled-up most of the potholes with mud and gravel for immediate movement of vehicles.

The society informed that the road was laying in pathetic condition for the past several months without anyone looking after its maintenance

which is why the society members decided to repair it without any assistance from the government.