24th Covid-related casualty, 148 test positive on Sun

ITANAGAR, Oct 11: A 58-year-old male with cerebrovascular accident (Stroke) passed away on Sunday. He had tested positive for Covid-19.

An employee of M/s KK Engineering, the man was admitted to the causality ward of the TRIHMS in Naharlagun at around 10 AM.

He passed away at around 11 AM, according to the health department’s bulletin.

The body was handed over to the relatives.

This is the 24th Covid-related casualty in the state and the seventh in the month of October.

The state also recorded 148 cases of Covid-19 in various districts on Sunday.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) registered 74 case, of which 39 were reported from the Central Jail in Jully, Itanagar, nine from the flu clinic at TRIHMS, nine from Banderdewa check gate, six from the paid quarantine testing centre in Itanagar, five from the testing centre at the CCC-SOA in zoo area, four from the flu clinic in Niba Hospital, and two from the flu clinic at Heema Hospital.

Ten cases each were reported from Leparada and Namsai.

Six of the cases in Leparada are among ICR returnees and four are from Basar Township.

Seven of the cases in Namsai were reported from the flu clinic of the district hospital, while two others are returnees from West Bengal and one is from the GREF.

West Siang reported nine cases of which six are returnees from ICR and three others are primary contacts of positive cases detected earlier.

All seven cases in East Siang are among primary contacts.

In the meantime, 158 people were declared recovered or discharged on the day (See full bulletin).

There are a total of 2,891 active cases and 12,147 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state to date.