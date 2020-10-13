Arunachal, Assam call for structured district-wise committees to address boundary disputes

ITANAGAR, Oct 12: The chief secretaries of Arunachal and Assam have called for forming structured district-wise committees with deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, and district forest officers of the bordering districts of the states at the district level to address the disputes in their areas.

This emerged during a high-level meeting on Monday between Arunachal Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Assam Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar Krishna, along with officials from both sides, at the civil secretariat here

Kumar informed the visiting dignitaries from Assam that the government of Arunachal is committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity along the boundaries with Assam.

As a measure to address boundary disputes like encroachments, firewood and sand/gravel collection, disputes relating to PMGSY road, drug trafficking/smuggling, extremist movement, etc, it was decided that both the states would maintain peace and the status quo.

It was also decided that regular meetings would be held between the two sides, and that if any dispute arises in either of the states, the opposite party should be taken into confidence to resolve the issue in a peaceful manner.

The top officials also agreed to address the issue of cases pending against government officials relating to boundary disputes at the earliest.

Acknowledging the importance of community-based organizations (CBO) in solving some boundary problems, the officers decided that CBOs would also be consulted and engaged in cases of disputes.

To continue the spirit of brotherhood and bonhomie, both the high-level teams decided to conduct games and sports and cultural exchanges between the people of the two states.

It was also agreed to maintain peace at any cost along the boundary areas to control unwanted elements who take advantage of the boundary disputes. Both the parties also agreed to convene interstate coordination meetings on a regular basis.

Apart from the CS, the Arunachal delegation comprised top government officials, DGP RP Upadhyaya, Home Commissioner Kaling Tayeng, IGP (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa, Lower Siang DC AK Singh, Lower Dibang Valley DC Mitali Namchoom, Papum Pare DC Pige Ligu, Papum Pare SP J Chiram, SP (SB) John Pada, Border Affairs Director Hage Lailang and Border Affairs Joint Director Nighe Bengia.

The team from Assam included Additional Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, SDGP (Border) Mukesh Agarwal, DIGP (Northern Range) Jitmal Doley, DIGP (North Eastern Range) PK Bhuyan, and Conservator of Forests, Tezpur, Jatindra Sarma. (CS’ PR Cell)