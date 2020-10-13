7-member fact-finding committee to inquire into Desu Pertin Jerang and unborn twin deaths

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Oct 12: A seven-member fact-finding committee has been constituted by the health & family welfare department to inquire into the cause of death of Desu Pertin Jerang with her unborn twins at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) on 28 September.

Jerang and her unborn twins allegedly died as they had to be shifted from one hospital to the other due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The committee will be headed by TRIHMS Obstetrics & Gynaecology HoD Dr Prasanta Deka as the chairman, while MD (Medicine) CMS, TRIHMS Dr Hage Ambing will be the co-chairman and DDMH (Health & FW) Dr Runi Tasung will be the member secretary.

Senior gynaecologist Dr Bengia Mala, DDHS (PH) & NO (CEA) Dr Subu T Kampu, TRIHMS Matron Tungtung Jugli Taikam, and journalist Pradeep Kumar will be the members.

All aspects of the case will be examined by the committee, including the medical case history of the deceased. The committee will also record the statements of the relatives of the deceased, the attending doctors and the hospital authorities.

The committee will further look into allegations of medical negligence, if any.

As per an order issued on 6 October by the health department, the committee is to submit its report within 10 days from the date of the issuing of the order.

In the meantime, the chairman has called a meeting of the committee members on 13 October regarding the deaths.

ICR SP Tumme Amo informed this daily that the case has been registered and the accused doctor had been arrested and released on bail.

“Thorough investigation is required as it is a technical/medical matter,” he said.

The deceased, Desu Pertin Jerang, was pregnant with twins and died at around 9:30 am on 28 September while on the way to the TRIHMS in Naharlagun.

As per her family, she had been taken to two hospitals in Itanagar before being taken to the TRIHMS.

Jerang was reportedly suspected of having an antepartum haemorrhage, as she had been bleeding continuously since around 3 am.

The family has claimed medical negligence on the part of Jerang’s gynaecologist, Dr Posting Bayang.

Earlier, the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women had taken suo moto cognizance of the death of Desu Pertin Jerang and her unborn twins due to alleged medical negligence in a hospital in the Itanagar capital region and sought the status report of the case from the ICR SP “to investigate the medical negligence of the concerned doctor.”