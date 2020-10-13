State records 220 Covid cases on Mon

ITANAGAR, Oct 12: The state recorded 220 cases of Covid-19 on Monday, with 30 of them symptomatic.

The Itanagar capital region reported 88 cases, of which 23 were reported from the flu clinic at the TRIHMS, (1 reported from other than flu clinic, TRIHMS), 14 from the paid quarantine testing centre in Itanagar, eight from the testing centre at the CCC in the zoo area, 15 from the flu clinic at the RKMH, eight from Frontier Diagnostic Pvt Lab in Naharlagun, three from the flu clinic at Heema Hospital, three from the testing centre at the SQF in Lekhi, four from the flu clinic at Niba Hospital, three from the helipad area in Naharlagun, one from the testing centre at the UPHC in Rakap Colony in Naharlagun, and six from the Banderdewa check gate.

This was followed by East Siang with 16 cases.

Twelve of the cases are primary contacts of positive cases detected earlier, while one is an ASHA. One case each was detected at the Ruksin check gate, the flu clinic at BPGH in Pasighat and the flu clinic of the PHC in Bilat.

All 13 cases in Upper Subansiri were reported from the flu clinic at the district hospital in Daporijo.

Meanwhile, 171 people were either declared recovered or were discharged on the day (See full bulletin.)

As of 12 October, the state has recorded a total of 12,367 cases of Covid-19 and 24 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 2,940.