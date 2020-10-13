APPSC to start recruitment for SIs in Nov

ITANAGAR, Oct 12: Reacting to reports holding it responsible for the delay in conducting the examination for the recruitment of sub-inspectors (SI), the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Monday said that the commission “received a requisition from the home department for conduct of examination for the recruitment of post of SIs on 13 August.”

“A clarification was sought from the department on 24 August. Clarification from home department was received on 2 September. After examining the proposal and finding it in order, the advertisement was issued on 24 September for 123 posts of SIs (civil) and SIs (IRBn).

“The last date of filling up of application form is on 6 November. In this recruitment process, there will be physical standard test and physical efficiency test, recruitment test (if required), written examination, medical examination and viva voce,” it said.

The commission said that the recruitment to the SI posts “was done by the department themselves and for the first time, the requisition received from the home department for the recruitment of sub-inspector posts by APPSC.”