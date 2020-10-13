Govt urged to review implementation of ‘one nation, one ration card’ policy

ITANAGAR, Oct 12: The Arunachal Pradesh Fair Price Shop Dealers Welfare Association (APFPSDWA) has appealed to the state government to review the implementation order of the ‘one nation, one ration card policy’ and make operational the e-POS devices deployed at fair price shops of the state under the NFSA.

In a memorandum to the chief secretary last Friday, the association stated that the government’s ‘one nation, one ration card’ policy “is impossible to implement in a state like Arunachal Pradesh due numerous reasons.”

It said the process of end-to-end computerization system needs to be installed and the process of Aadhar card seeding has also not been completed in the state’s various remote districts to keep the e-POS devices operational.

“Moreover, there are road communication bottlenecks and the telecom network services are very poor in most of the districts in order to maintain the system of one nation, one ration card policy,” the association added.

It further said that “the margin commission of the fair price dealers has also not been released on time.”