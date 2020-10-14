Owners of stolen SUVs reclaim vehicles: SP

ITANAGAR, Oct 13: Itanagar Capital Region SP Tumme Amo has informed that out of the 28 stolen SUVs recovered by the police so far, six have been reclaimed by the original owners after producing original documents in the court.

Speaking to the press here on Tuesday, Amo said 21 owners have been identified and all of them have started the process of recovery.

Amo, who has been posted as the new commandant of the 2nd battalion in West Siang HQ Aalo, handed over the charge to the new ICR SP, Jimmy Chiram, on Tuesday.

He cited the ever increasing traffic congestion, illegal parking on roadsides and earth-cutting near highways as the main challenges facing the capital region.

“Drug abuse is a big concern. People need to take it very seriously,” he added.

Amo also said that the control room of the ICR police is very active and the officials manning it are doing an excellent job.