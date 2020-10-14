Union seeks early clearance for road project

ITANAGAR, Oct 13: The Kangku Circle Students’ Union has requested the chief secretary to take up the issue of the “NEC trunk road project from Paka-Gongo to Gogamukh (also called Meb-Geko of Daporijo connecting Gerukamukh/Gogamukh Assam) via Sibe circle and Kangku circle of Durpai village in Lower Siang,” with the state and the central governments for urgent clearance of the project.

In a representation to the chief secretary, the union on Tuesday said: “MoRTH entrusted the project to NHIDCL and

work was subsequently awarded to M/s Technocrats Advisory Pvt Ltd on 16 February, 2018, to carry out feasibility study and preparation of DPR and providing preconstruction services. The final feasibility report of the said project was reportedly approved by the MoRTH. However, the DPR reportedly has been lying pending for clearance from PMO for formal declaration as national highway since October 2018 to till date.”