Crime branch still updating list of current and former politicians with criminal records as court seeks info

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Oct 14: Following the Supreme Court’s direction in early September to the chief justices of high courts to head special benches and immediately hear long-pending criminal cases against sitting and former legislators, the crime branch of Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) is still in the process of compiling a list of politicians with criminal records, though it did name more than 25 politicians.

The crime branch here had written to the district police to update the department on the status of cases on 9 October, stating that the additional senior government advocate needed the information on or before 12 October to be placed before the Gauhati High court for a hearing on 14 October.

It provided a list of present and former MLAs and MPs along with the letter. Those listed include sitting and former legislators, a current central minister and former chief minister.

“The letter is purely for internal circulation to ascertain the status of the investigation/ trial of the cases registered against legislators (sitting/ex) as such data related to trial in court is not being maintained at the PHQ,” the letter further reads.

While the department says that it is yet to compile an updated list, the letter which was meant to be for internal circulation, was leaked and found its way to various media platforms.

Though the department did not provide the updated list as it is still being complied, APP PRO Hemant Tiwari said that “record is incomplete and number of cases have been finalized by the courts after being charge-sheeted.

“We are in the process of updating the records and information is being collected from the districts regarding the status of trial of the cases registered against the sitting and former legislators”, said the police spokesperson responding to queries from media persons.

The spokesperson further said that the letter being circulated in media is not the response of the government of Arunachal in the Gauhati High Court and that the exercise of collecting data was to “clarify that we are following our internal process to collect information”.

Those listed by the department include union minister of state for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju and former Chief Minister Gegong Apang, against whom criminal cases are pending or charge-sheeted.

It is said that the case against MoS Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju has been disposed-off in the court.

From West Kameng, Bomdila MLA Dongro Songjoju has one pending case, former minister and then Dirang MLA Tsering Gyurme has two corruption cases in the vigilance which are pending in investigation.

Bameng MLA Goruk Pordung and former Koloriang MLA Pani Taram have six pending cases each.

Five cases against Pordung have been charge-sheeted and one is pending investigation.

Taram has three cases charge-sheeted while two are pending.

Former Bordumsa and Yachuli MLA, Nikh Kamin has six cases against him. All cases have been charge-sheeted.

Seppa East MLA Tapuk Taku also has one impending case with the state investigation cell (SIC), while former home minister Kumar Waii has two pending cases in the SIC.

In Papum Pare district, Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso has two pending cases registered under the APPDP Act. Similarly, former MP Takam Sanjay has two cases.

Koloriang MLA Lokam Tassar has three cases against him.

In Lower Subansiri, former MLA Likha Saaya and former Ziro MLA Padi Richo have two impending SIC cases.

Former MLAs Takar Marde has three cases in Dumporijo police station, Dikto Yekar has one and Tanga Bage has one pending case in the SIC.

From West Siang region, former MLAs Jarkar Gamlin, Kito Sora and Doi Ado’s names are listed.

From East Siang, Ninong Ering and Lombo Tayeng have been named in the list.

The others in the list include present Pangin MLA Ojing Tasing and former MLA Tapang Taloh, former Pasighat MLA Tobar Jamoh, Tezu MLA Karikho Kri, Changlang MLA Phusom Khimum and Longding MLA Tangpho Wangnow.