70-yr-old Covid-19 +ve man dies, state’s toll stands at 29

ITANAGAR, Oct 14: A 70-year-old Covid-19 positive man from Lekhi Village, Naharlagun died at the dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) in Chimpu, here on Wednesday.

According to DHS authorities, the patient had dilated cardiomyopathy with severe right ventricular failure and collapsed right lung. He was referred from the TRIHMS and admitted to the DCH, Chimpu, Itanagar on 6 October. He died due to septic shock and multi-organ failure on Wednesday.

The body was later handed over to his relatives in a body bag after sanitisation.

This is the state’s 29th Covid-19 related casualty and 12th death this month.

On Wednesday, the state recorded a total of 207 Covid-19 cases, of which 37 cases are symptomatic.

Itanagar capital region (ICR) recorded 64 Covid-19 cases, of which 17 are reported from paid quarantine testing centre in Itanagar, 12 from flu clinic TRIHMS, 2 from other than flu clinic (TRIHMS), four from the flu clinic in RKMH, five from the flu clinic in Heema Hospital, three from the testing CCC-SOA in zoo area, two from the flu clinic in Niba Hospital, seven from the Banderdewa check gate, 13 from the testing centre at the SQF in Lekhi and one from Central Jail, Jully.

Lower Dibang Valley reported 24 cases, of which 10 are SBI staffers from Roing, eight are primary contacts of positive cases detected earlier, four are from the flu clinic, DH-Roing, one is a returnee from Assam and one is a prisoner from UTP ell, Roing.

Of the total 18 cases reported from West Siang, 17 are primary contacts of positive case detected earlier and one is a returnee from ICR.

West Kameng reported 14 cases, of which six are detected from Bhalukpong check gate, four from flu clinic, GH-Bomdila, two from flu clinic, CHC-Rupa and another two are returnees from Shillong, Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, a total of 121 people were declared recovered or were discharged on the same day.

On Wednesday, 2,900 samples were collected. A total of 2,75,248 people have been tested in the state so far (See full bulletin).